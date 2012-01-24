you@awesome.com

Luke Beard

Threw a quick holding page http://skimnapp.com/ together since everyone keeps asking when it's out. I know there is some contrast issues with the map and shorter screen resolutions, that will be fixed when I update the photo : ) .

Fixed my crappy spelling.

Rebound of
Animated Loading .gif
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
