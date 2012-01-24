TinchyRobot

Derailed Ui Set - Free PSD

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Derailed Ui Set - Free PSD free psd download damaged ui user interface scroll wheel button cool unique design cracked vintage
Download color palette

Made this a while back but never used it, I decided it was time to dust it off and get it shared. So to celebrate the new Ui Freebies section at my site Ui Parade I'm giving this quirky little set of ui pieces away for free. So go download folks :)

http://www.uiparade.com/portfolio/dereailed-ui-mini-set/

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like