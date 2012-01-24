Austin Eustice

Friend Mold pg5

Friend Mold pg5 friend mold illustration comic
Shot from my new comic Friend Mold being released one page a day with the last arriving on Valentine's Day. http://friendmold.tumblr.com/
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
