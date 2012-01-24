Ian Leino

Code of Arms

Ian Leino
Ian Leino
  • Save
Code of Arms geek computer nerd humor shirt
Download color palette

My shirt dedicated to all of the programmers, web professionals, IT and database managers. Available at Woot: http://shirt.woot.com/shirts/code-of-arms

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Ian Leino
Ian Leino

More by Ian Leino

View profile
    • Like