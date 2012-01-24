Emir Ayouni

New Growcase Business Cards

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Hire Me
  • Save
New Growcase Business Cards growcase business cards logo elephant aldine printers emir ayouni graphic designer embossing embossed cran riley cran made the logo futura identity promotion print
Download color palette

Picked up my new Business Cards last week while I was in New York.

Embossed on Crane's Lettra Pearl White sheets.

I know the photo quality doesn't do them justice, but I'm too stupid/lazy to figure out our proper camera. Hope you like them anyway :)

Let me know your thoughts.
First time I've designed something for embossing actually.

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
͏i͏n͏f͏o@͏g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.͏co͏m g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.c͏o͏m
Hire Me

More by Emir Ayouni

View profile
    • Like