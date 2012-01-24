Ampertastic Mr. Fox Print

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just added this little guy to the SockMonkee Collection last night! This is the standalone print from the awesome Ampersand Collection by 55 Hi's.
Pick it up here: http://sockmonkee.bigcartel.com
-9 x 9" print
-2 color screen print
-Printed on Mr. French Cover Stock