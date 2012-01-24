Chris Sandlin

Ampertastic Mr. Fox Print

Ampertastic Mr. Fox Print sockmonkee fox ampersand print
Just added this little guy to the SockMonkee Collection last night! This is the standalone print from the awesome Ampersand Collection by 55 Hi's.

Pick it up here: http://sockmonkee.bigcartel.com

-9 x 9" print
-2 color screen print
-Printed on Mr. French Cover Stock

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Senior Designer at Mailchimp ✌ ಠ‿ ಠ ✌
