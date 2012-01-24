FreshBooks Timer Icon

Kevin Brennan

This is an updated icon for the FreshBooks Timer app for the Mac. The app is currently available in the app store but hasn't been updated with the new icon yet.

http://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/freshbooks-timer/id421646072?mt=12

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
