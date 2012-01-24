Yuriy Degtyar

Tiny Races

Tiny Races game web intranet flash cars race contest
An episode of a small step-by-step intranet game for the huge tyres manufacturer. Rivals compete against each other, improve their cars, and fight for the top prize. 20+ car body types, gifts & car upgrades, pit-stops etc. Big boys had some fun!)

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
