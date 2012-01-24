Daniel Eden

Path Avatar in CSS

path css css3 animation hover interaction web avatar
Thought I'd have a go in recreating the Path avatar hover animation in CSS alone. It worked! Kind of. There's an animation triggered on page load, which is a little annoying, but whatever.

Clicky click click.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
