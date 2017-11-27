Allie

14/100: | CADENCE |

14/100: | CADENCE | lettering art design procreate digital art drawing digital drawing illustration america marching vector cadence motion military usa handlettering gif arts animation animated gif
Day 14 of easing the divide in lingo between civilians and the military all while practicing my digital illustration skills. Worked on this one on the plane yesterday coming home from Thanksgiving vacation. It's so interesting to see what keeps people busy on planes. . .

| CADENCE : A traditional call-and-response work song sung by military personnel while running or marching |

