Courtney Blair

Green Floral

Courtney Blair
Courtney Blair
  • Save
Green Floral pattern floral
Download color palette

Final version. Added more color variation.

9d7560a7ff3ab48f7032337839dc9a8f
Rebound of
Screen Shot 2012 01 19 At 7.53.59 Am
By Courtney Blair
View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Courtney Blair
Courtney Blair
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Courtney Blair

View profile
    • Like