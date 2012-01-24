Studio Warburton

BOTHA + ROAKE (Business Cards)

Studio Warburton
Studio Warburton
  • Save
BOTHA + ROAKE (Business Cards) logo design identity
Download color palette
B128ec0a59b85b05f3841d8ee669aa74
Rebound of
BOTHA + ROAKE (Logo 2)
By Studio Warburton
View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Studio Warburton
Studio Warburton

More by Studio Warburton

View profile
    • Like