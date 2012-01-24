Tyler Galpin

FTW iOS Profile

Tyler Galpin
Tyler Galpin
  • Save
FTW iOS Profile ftw ios
Download color palette

Been such a long time since I've dribbbled anything.

This is coming. Real soon. Like next month.

EDIT: Blast. Ignore the 1px screwup on the bottom of my avatar. Apparently I can't transform an avatar properly.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Tyler Galpin
Tyler Galpin

More by Tyler Galpin

View profile
    • Like