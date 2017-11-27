Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grigor Dimitrov | Hidden Beasts sport tennis player vector grigor dimitrov hidden beast flat style illustration digital art
Illustration of Grigor Dimitrov part of my personal project called "Hidden Beasts".

This project consists in illustrating, individually, sport's players executing one of their "trademark move" while the silhouette of the "hidden beast" in them is revealed on the background.

To choose each player's "hidden beast" I focused on a couple of keywords translating the player's style of playing, main physical characteristics and/or attitude on the court. Of course, this is a subjective choice and thereby debatable.

