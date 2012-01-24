Maeve Lander

Eye on the ball

Maeve Lander
Maeve Lander
  • Save
Eye on the ball eye sketch
Download color palette

Was working on a logo for an optometrist and got a bit distracted!

*Thanks heaps to Michael Reilly for the invite*

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Maeve Lander
Maeve Lander

More by Maeve Lander

View profile
    • Like