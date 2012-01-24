Lee Woodbridge

The original logo consisted of the three letters (SDP) but had no link to what services the company provided. The SDP on the side of a van or a shirt was lost unless there was accompanying information. This new Logo and branding of SDP is a plumbing company that wanted a visual logo that represented their name, SDP, but also indicated what services they can offer. The tap feature works in brilliantly with the logo, and gives a strong indication to the companies field of expertise.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
