Perhaps the greatest toasted chicken and cheese sandwiches ever made are from Scribbles Café. It is a great little café with butchers paper over every table and crayons for all customers of all ages to draw and play while out having a chat over coffee. "People love scribbles and we want to portray that". They needed a logo which kept in theme with fun, love, warmth and "scribbling" but with a bit more marketability. The result was a logo they loved and used to relaunch their new extension. If your every near there, try the chicken toasties.