Lee Woodbridge

Mache

Lee Woodbridge
Lee Woodbridge
  • Save
Mache logo mache branding illustrator
Download color palette

Paper and paper products are the largest single component of society’s waste. the client wanted a logo which represented recycled paper, but was stylish and memorable.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Lee Woodbridge
Lee Woodbridge

More by Lee Woodbridge

View profile
    • Like