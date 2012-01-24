Lee Woodbridge

MacResolve

Lee Woodbridge
Lee Woodbridge
  • Save
MacResolve logo mac computer branding
Download color palette

The original "logo" was in comic sans and just didn't portray the professionalism that these guys worked with. After sitting down and passing on some constructive criticism, we created a logo which was bold, simple, focused on the capital M and R in the name and stood out.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Lee Woodbridge
Lee Woodbridge

More by Lee Woodbridge

View profile
    • Like