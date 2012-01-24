Made for Desktop

Icon PlayTales Builder

Icon PlayTales Builder sheet print blueprint windows mac desktop app icon blue design illustrator photoshop
I thought that a blue print would suit perfectly for a desktop app used for creating books.

Playtales
By Made for Desktop
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
