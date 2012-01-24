Tom Oude Egberink

Zombie Hazard Symbol

Just some fun on the side. I wanted to make a symbol corresponding with the well known symbols for radioactivity, biohazard etc. But now for the upcoming zombie threat. ;-) So, here's my proposal. (for an overview of existing hazard symbols, check → http://mnm.al/9g)

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
