Recently I designed a set of circular elements. I started off thinking I would make some web element but by the end of this project I seriously couldn't figure out what purpose would these elements serve as, maybe a player of sorts. I felt like sharing this.

The full image preview is here :- http://fc03.deviantart.net/fs70/i/2011/359/4/d/wooden_widget_element_psd_by_nishithv-d4k8p40.jpg