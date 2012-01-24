Coen van Hasselt

WIP of a video player.

videoplayer video slider hd sd blue border images movie ui interface project progress loader preview psd background photo inspiration new
Got inspired by Sebastien Gabriel, and thought that it would be cool if a movie player worked that way. Still tweaking allot to improve some visuals and ux.

