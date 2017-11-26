Ihor Aspidov

Dribbble

Ihor Aspidov
Ihor Aspidov
  • Save
Dribbble ico space logo
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble, This is my first shot.
I'm so glad to join you guys!
Thanks @Kiril Novikov for the invitation!
Full project : https://www.behance.net/gallery/59190989/ICO-project

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2017
Ihor Aspidov
Ihor Aspidov

More by Ihor Aspidov

View profile
    • Like