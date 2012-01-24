Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

Stand Still Logo

Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
  • Save
Stand Still Logo logo charity storm wind stand still non-profit brand illustrative tree hurricane wizmaya
Download color palette

Another one for our "Logo for Charity" project: a logo for a non-profit group that offers free counselling to victims of social-related abuse.

Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

More by Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

View profile
    • Like