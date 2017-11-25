Allie

12/100: | DONSA |

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
12/100: | DONSA | ipad handlettering us military sketch america digital illustration vector lettering art design usa thanksgiving procreate military illustration graphic design drawing digital drawing digital art arts
Download color palette

Day 12 of easing the divide in lingo between civilians and military through design. | DONSA | : Day of No Scheduled Activities.

Happy (belated) Day off!

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like