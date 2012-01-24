Sport Category Icons

Tommy Toner

sport icons glass
There are over 30 in this set, they are potentially going to be used across the business's site to visually represent each sport that we feature.

Usually, we'd use a team badge or the individuals country flag - however these icons will be used if there is no data/ image available.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
