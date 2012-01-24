Guilherme Salum

Just Keep on Going

Guilherme Salum
Guilherme Salum
  • Save
Just Keep on Going typography type calligraphy stencil
Download color palette

Just the final work done. Will print on an A3 I guess.

38f91b5a7244ce8e1ff19aa16e5eb753
Rebound of
Just Keep on Going
By Guilherme Salum
View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Guilherme Salum
Guilherme Salum

More by Guilherme Salum

View profile
    • Like