Spit and polish

Spit and polish
Spruced up version of the GIF loaded/player that's going onto my portfolio page.

(edit) The code and the demos are now GitHub.

Rebound of
On-demand GIF loader
By Alexander Pankratov
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
