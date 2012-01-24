Noel Tock

CSS Analytics

Noel Tock
Noel Tock
  • Save
CSS Analytics google transient api wordpress cms dashboard analytics stats statistics graph chart css3 dashboard analytics bar chart progress
Download color palette

This shows various google analytics data for the last 7 days directly on the website. It uses the gapi PHP API combined with the transient API from WordPress and is then displayed via CSS. Refreshes every couple hours to keep load speed down.

17a261e4220187c2cba9783f76c9f871
Rebound of
CSS3 Analytics
By Noel Tock
Noel Tock
Noel Tock
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Noel Tock

View profile
    • Like