Christmas Card cover image - Artist: Derrick Douglass

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed the image as the front image for my company's' 2017 christmas cards.
I wanted the image to be strong and impactful. To accomplish my goal, I wanted the image to have a sculptural look and feel. I accomplished this by using intertwining shapes, patterns and form in non-linear fashion.
My Christmas cards can be purchased at https://www.etsy.com/listing/560994312/boxed-christmas-card-set-holiday?ref=shop_home_active_1