Christmas Card cover image - Artist: Derrick Douglass

I designed the image as the front image for my company's' 2017 christmas cards.

I wanted the image to be strong and impactful. To accomplish my goal, I wanted the image to have a sculptural look and feel. I accomplished this by using intertwining shapes, patterns and form in non-linear fashion.

My Christmas cards can be purchased at https://www.etsy.com/listing/560994312/boxed-christmas-card-set-holiday?ref=shop_home_active_1