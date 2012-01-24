Safari Motel Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Final Version:
A new logo for a new Rockabilly 3-piece band. The band wanted to steer away from the standard flames and chrome style of logo and go with a more vegas feel as per the name. They got the name from "True Romance", the movie. There's a scene with Brad Pitt where he's spent all afternoon smoking bongs and tries to explain where the hero of the story is. Its actually the Safari Inn but he says the Safari Motel so I based this around Motel signage :-)