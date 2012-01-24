Marshall Meier

2011 HRC Annual Report Cover

I had the opportunity to design the 2011 Annual Report for the Human Rights Campaign. Here is an image of the front cover. It's also up for an award! Like it here: http://50.aigadc.org/gallery/entry/552/

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
