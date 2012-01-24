Maccu Map Info Window

Lucas Di Mattia

Full HTML + CSS3 information window for a GMaps based website. Maccu shows the main culture and entertainment spots in Córdoba, my city. It was just a personal project to learn how to work with GMaps API. If you wanna take a look, go to http://www.untallucas.com/maccu

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
