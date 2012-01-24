Flipboard Final

Trending designs to inspire you
I (finally) finished the Flipboard icon I started a while ago and got the crease/perspective looking the way it should with some help from a friend on MTF, thebassment. This is also part of my icon set for Teneo HD now!
Want it? Get it here - http://bit.ly/zGGiPf