The Mug Show

The Mug Show the mug show blog logo interface cups
This is a part of a design that I did for a blog that I run here and there writing about movies/games/internet, etc. You can see the fully designed and coded blog here: http://www.themugshow.com/

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Product Designer from Puerto Rico. Currently in San Jose.
