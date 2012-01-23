James Noble

Collaborate version 4

James Noble
James Noble
  • Save
Collaborate version 4 create icon speech grid call out quote
Download color palette

Went back to the drawing board and recreated using a completely different colour palette and style. The creative needs to be as subtle as possible as

89d709e59b17459456f82ffd1159abde
Rebound of
Collaborate
By James Noble
View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
James Noble
James Noble

More by James Noble

View profile
    • Like