VBN My Network 2

A thumbnail of the whole page so far for "My Network". We'll need to add more functionality later so this page will be changing drastically for the next phase (at least it better be!) :) I'm not a fan of how I've laid out the page titles and intro text areas.

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
