Jarek Pulit

Being Around

Jarek Pulit
Jarek Pulit
Hire Me
  • Save
Being Around dando lemonheads sketch portrait shading
Download color palette

Decided to shade this in a little. Still going to throw it into PS and color underneath the pencil. Trying a new technique.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Jarek Pulit
Jarek Pulit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jarek Pulit

View profile
    • Like