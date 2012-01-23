Andy Clymer

2012 01 23

Andy Clymer
Andy Clymer
  • Save
2012 01 23 python drawbot
Download color palette

a = 8.0
for x in range(a):
   for y in range(a):
      fill(x/a, y/a, 0.5)
      rect(x*30, y*30, y*a, x*a)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Andy Clymer
Andy Clymer

More by Andy Clymer

View profile
    • Like