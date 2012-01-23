Zach Higgins

Kicking, screaming, Gucci little piggy

Kicking, screaming, Gucci little piggy typography design hand lettering filigree lyrics gold ink
And a "gold ink" variant (mock-up). If this ever goes to print, I am so printing with gold ink.

Rebound of
Ambition makes you look pretty ugly
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
