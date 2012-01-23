Zach Higgins

Ambition makes you look pretty ugly

Ambition makes you look pretty ugly typography design hand lettering filigree lyrics
I don't usually do any kind of filigree or ornamental accents so this is new for me.

EDIT: Up on the blog, and I changed the color to be a little closer to the "gold" version: http://zachhigginsis.tumblr.com/post/16406333547/paranoid-android-off-of-radioheads-ok

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
