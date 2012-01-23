Jake Murray

Xenogears - Elly

Xenogears - Elly xenogears psx video game fan art elly van houten vierge
The second in my series of Xenogears fan paintings. This one focuses on Elly and her gear Vierge. See the complete image: http://www.jakemurrayart.blogspot.com/2011/10/xenogears-2.html
20"x30" oil on board

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
