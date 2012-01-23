Jake Murray

Xenogears - Fei

Xenogears - Fei games xenogears psx video game fan art weltall
You'll pretty much have to check this out on my blog (http://www.jakemurrayart.blogspot.com/2011/08/artwork-friday-special-xenogears.html) to see the full view of it. The first in my series of Xenogears fan paintings focusing on Fei and his gear, Weltall. 20"x30" oil on board.

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
