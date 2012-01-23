Charles Riccardi

Android Glyphs

Android Glyphs contexual icons icons iconography pictograms greyscale simplistic swiss glyphs
I really don't like the standard context menu glyphs in the Android OS, so I made some new ones for our current app :)

