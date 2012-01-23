Jamie Wilson

Project Timer UI

Jamie Wilson
Jamie Wilson
  • Save
Project Timer UI timer app ui
Download color palette

This is my first shot. Thanks heaps @timdenee :)

It was a first round concept for an installed timer client to tie in with an online service. Unfortunately it wasn't close enough to the brand, but I was still happy with where it got to.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Jamie Wilson
Jamie Wilson

More by Jamie Wilson

View profile
    • Like