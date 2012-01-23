James Scott

Condensed Overlay Menu

James Scott
James Scott
  • Save
Condensed Overlay Menu gui ui interface clean blue green notes paper soft bubbly round admin panel
Download color palette

Moving in a dramatically different direction. Trying to keep thing tight for the sake of screen space. This is condensed for on the x-axis for dribbble.

3ef581f61629b6a410f605f55d28512a
Rebound of
Work Flow Manager - Application
By James Scott
View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
James Scott
James Scott

More by James Scott

View profile
    • Like