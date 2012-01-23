Tim Tilley

Detective Comics 2012

DC comics had recently unveiled a new logo. The general public (myself included) has shown their distaste for it due to it being bland. This is my take on what they "could have" done instead. This is just a mock-up and in no way am I stating any affiliation with or between myself and Warner Brothers or DC Entertainment. - For more information: http://tiny.cc/qpdt9 - [Llink takes you to Facebook.com]

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
