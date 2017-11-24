Cryptoboard

Dashboard concept.

In the cryptocurrencies hyped session we created the concept of the dashboard which brings solutions:

– All your cryptocurrencies in one place safe and separated from your wallets

– Cryptocurrencies portfolio overview of all your investments stored in your hard wallets

– Play with investing in cryptocurrencies before you decide to invest real Money

Don't forget to check the detial of dasboard screens.

We would like to bring this solution live for the community for FREE, so we need your help. Please help us – donate. 🙏

BTC: 1ArCftaYzVUcGN4YDbS4Ptzc3E27c2AjbC

LTC: LMTFjgYPTyzh9QAo9tURXfHyYMzSMZk631

ETH: 0x7274e797114F7287Bad9609d4f409B3701C63dcE