Anthony Macchio

Luzianne Rebrand

Anthony Macchio
Anthony Macchio
  • Save
Luzianne Rebrand rebrand identity brand packaging texture logo stationery business card 3d render
Download color palette

Updating my portfolio a little before I officially launch my site.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Anthony Macchio
Anthony Macchio

More by Anthony Macchio

View profile
    • Like